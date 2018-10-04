EU MPs vow to raise plight of Kashmiris in European parliament

STRASBOURG, France: Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate, Senator Mushahid Hussain says India is playing military escalation tactics, including use of pellet guns to strangulate indigenous struggle of people in occupied Kashmir.

He was talking to Members of European Parliament at Strasbourg in France.

Mushahid Hussain also handed over a copy of a report recently released by Office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights on Kashmir.

Member EU Parliament Wajid Khan apprised his colleagues about the worst human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and asked them to take serious notice of the current scenario.

The European Parliament members assured the delegation of their cooperation and promised to raise the issue during upcoming EU parliament sessions.