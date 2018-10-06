Donald Trump spotted with ‘toilet paper’ stuck to his shoe

Web Desk: In a hilarious moment, US President Donald Trump was spotted with a piece of ‘toilet paper’ stuck to one of his shoes.

While climbing up the steps to Air Force One, US president’s left heel spotted with a white paper. Although it is not certainly a toilet paper, Twitterati went ahead with jokes about it.

In the footage, Trump can be seen getting out from his official car and starting to board the aircraft. Although there were many staff members around, no one alerted the president and left everyone cracking the same joke.

I honestly cannot believe it’s taken this long for Trump to board Air Force One with a full strand of toilet paper trailing from his shoe. https://t.co/hLWrqKqsIK — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 5, 2018

Trump boarding AF1 today with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. Trump has no friends. https://t.co/BbMU66uwNV — 🌹 FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) October 5, 2018

Does that toilet paper have some Trump stuck on it? https://t.co/ETlksEv2r5 — J. Claude Deering (@JClaudeDeering) October 5, 2018