Dilip Kumar’s health getting worse

Web Desk: Veteran Indian actor Dilip Kumar is alive in medical terms. His health is getting worse day by day, reported Deccancronicle.

According to a close source, “He cannot recognize anyone; sometimes, not even his own wife Saira ji. He can no longer walk or speak. He even needs to be carried to the bathroom. For all practical purposes, he’s oblivious to the world around him.”

The source said that keeping the 95-year-old actor alive has almost become a mission for his wife.

Couple’s close friend quoted, “It is true, Yusuf sahab (Dilip Kumar) doesn’t talk or recognize anyone anymore. He has been his way a while, but Saira Ji is spending all her savings on keeping him alive, She has nothing else to live for.”

Hopefully, one of the greatest Indian actor of past, passes away in peace.