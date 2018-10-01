Date for filing income tax returns extended

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing of Income Tax Returns and Statements till 30th of November.

In a statement, FBR said that during first quarter of the current financial year, it recorded a provisional net revenue collection of over 836 billion rupees. It said that 766 billion rupees were collected during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The statement said the provisional collection this month stands at 323 billion rupees. It said that this figure augurs well for the efforts of FBR towards achievement of the assigned revised annual revenue target of 4398 billion rupees.