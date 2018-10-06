QUETTA: A meeting of Balochistan provincial cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was held in Quetta on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said progress of Pakistan is linked with development of Balochistan. The federal government will extend every possible co-operation to Balochistan in the financial crisis being faced by it.

The prime minister said the Federal Government in collaboration with Balochistan authorities will end backwardness in the province.

Imran Khan said a comprehensive strategy would be worked out for an early progress of Balochistan in the light of proposals to be submitted by the Provincial Government.

The prime minister asked the members of Provincial Assembly to do an effective legislation for resolving problems of the people in the province. He also stressed the need of taking measures on priority basis to meet the water scarcity in Quetta city.

Imran Khan said CPEC is being reviewed afresh to safeguard rights of all the provinces.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, and Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq and Special Assistant on Media Iftikhar Durrani were also in attendance.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal welcomed the Prime Minister and expressed gratitude to him on taking special interest in situation of Balochistan.

Earlier, the Provincial Chief Secretary briefed the Prime Minister on socio-economic development projects in the province.

Meanwhile, Addressing a gathering of elders, retired judges, lawyers and representative of civil society in Quetta , the Prime Minister assured Balochistan government of all necessary help and cooperation for uplift and development of the province.

He said there is a need to invest on human capital in the province, besides the infrastructure projects.

The prime minister said local government system to be introduced in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should also be replicated in Balochistan to empower people.

Imran Khan said Balochistan is endowed with rich mineral resources and utilization of these will change the economic look of the province.

He said the development of Katchi Canal will result in irrigate thousands of Kanals of land which will help grow all sorts of vegetation and grain in the province.

Imran Khan said our perspective of viewing Balochistan will be different from past. He said in past political parties of the province did not make conscious attempt to organize themselves, leading to backwardness in the province.

Lamenting the brain drain in the province, he said opportunities will be created in the province to lure back the qualified and professional people to the province.–NNI