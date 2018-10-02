COAS Bajwa awarded Jordanian Order of the Military Merit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday reached Jordan on a three-day visit.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa called on King Abdullah II of Jordan and discussed regional security situation and bilateral cooperation.

The Jordanian king “expressed earnest desire to enhance the cooperation between the two countries in multiple fields including security, defence production, education and investment opportunities”.

General Bajwa on his part said Pakistan has the highest regard for Jordan and would welcome any positive initiatives. He also received the medal ‘Order of the Military Merit’ from King Abullah.

The medal was given to General Bajwa “in recognition of his services for improving defence and security relations between the two brotherly countries”, ISPR said.—NNI