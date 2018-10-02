Clapping and whopping banned in Manchester for students

Web Desk: A students’ union of Manchester University has replaced clapping with jazz hands to prevent people suffering from anxiety or sensory issues, reported Metro.

The resolution was passed for banning the practice at their first meeting. According to the student newspaper, Mancunion, they will use the British Sign Language alternative of jazz hands so that clapping is more inclusive.

It was argued that the loud noise of traditional clapping and whooping pose an issue to students with anxiety or sensory issues. BSL (British Sign Language) clapping – or, jazz hands – would be a more inclusive form of expression.

“Access needs of disabled students are disregarded/overlooked in terms of conference member behaviour and NUS structures۔”

They wanted ‘reduced cheering or unnecessary loud noises on conference floor, including whooping and clapping’ and for offenders to face ‘consequences