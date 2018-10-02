CJP asks brave commando ‘Musharaf’ to return to Pakistan

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar has asked former President of Pakistan, General retired Pervaiz Musahraf to appear before the court and face the trail as brave commando.

A three member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, is hearing the case.

Lawyer of former President Pervez Musharraf said his client wants to return back and face cases but he has some security and medical issues.

The lawyer argued that there were no charges against Musharraf in the Lal Masjid operation case and demanded to know what the case against his client was.

To this CJP remarked that, there may be no charges against him in the Lal Masjid case, but he is facing a treason case for which he must appear in court

Justice Saqib Nisar suggested Musharraf to return voluntarily otherwise he may be forced to return under situation which may not be “graceful”for him.

“Why is the courageous commando not returning?” he asked.

The court while adjourning the hearing till 11th of this month directed lawyer to produce ex-president’s medical report within one week. CJP assured him that, if Musharaf returns in due time to face the trial he will not be taken into custody.