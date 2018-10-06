Circular railway to run in Karachi soon: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said the government has planned to run circular railway in the metropolis.

Addressing the members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Ismail said Minister for Railway would visit the city in this regard on October 16, adding the local rail service on main line from Landhi to Cantt Station would also be made functional.

Ismail said the President, Sindh Governor and various Ministers in federal cabinet belong to Karachi.

He said amnesty scheme had a legal cover and there was no policy of the incumbent government to harass beneficiaries of amnesty scheme.

The Sindh Governor said tender notice has been issued for the procurement of fire brigade vehicles, meanwhile, measures were underway to prevent fire related incidents in commercial centers of the city.

Ismail said KMC vehicles along with the Solid Waste Management were working. He said Northern Bypass would made six lane road.—APP