Asset Recovery Unit has started its working: Shahzad Akbar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar has said Asset Recovery Unit has started its working.

Addressing a news conference along with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad today, he said members of Asset Recovery Unit have been selected.

He said details of more than ten thousand properties have been received which are in Dubai and England.

Shahzad Akbar said list of properties have been divided into two portions, one for Politically Exposed People and one for rest of the people.

He said officials from National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency will investigate the cases.

He said a progress report of the recovery unit is being submitted in Supreme Court fortnightly.