Action should be taken against PM first over Banigala encroachment: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was informed on Friday that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has served a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan over illegal construction of his Banigala residence.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to encroachments in the federal capital’s suburb, Banigala.

The chief justice said the CDA should first take action against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The bench was informed that the CDA has started issuing notices to those who erected buildings in violation of ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 and the prime minister was the first one to be served a notice.

CJP Nisar said the premier should be the first person to take steps for regularisation of his property as per laws so as others may follow his example.

At the previous hearing, the chief justice directed the prime minister to lead by example by submitting a fee for regularisation of his Banigala residence.

“Notice was taken on a complaint by the prime minister himself. He will have to pay a fine before anyone else,” the top judge remarked.

The CJP had taken a notice of encroachments in Banigala on the request of the prime minister in May, 2017.

Subsequently, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration submitted a report, informing the court that 122 illegal constructions in the area include a portion of Imran Khan’s 300 kanal residence.—NNI