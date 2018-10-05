Aayush Sharma made Tattoo of his wife’s name

Web Desk: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita tied the knot with politician Anil Sharma’s son Aayush Sharma. The couple always gives major relationship and marital goals to their fans.

Recently, in a festival, a glimpse of Arpita Khan’s tattoo on Aayush Sharma’s hand, was caught.

Aayush really loves Arpita and also acknowledges her support. He said, “She has always made sure that I don’t lose faith and give it my best. She would tell me what happens on a Friday is not in our hands but what happens before the release definitely is; give it your 100 per cent, so you have no regrets”.

Aayush Sharma is all set to debut in Bollywood with Loverati (releasing in October 2018) which is being produced by Salman Khan. Commenting on Arpita’s contributions towards his journey of becoming an actor, Aayush recently told Filmfare, “She’s been my support from day one. She’s my backbone. She’s warm and caring. I didn’t know the seriousness of this profession. When I started training under Bhai it came as a rude shock. I realised it’s not as easy as it looks. She was the one, who kept me motivated. She said, Listen you have to do it for me, for our son Ahil, for yourself.”