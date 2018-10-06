A young girl cooked man’s heart and ate it

Web Desk: A 12-year-old young school girl murdered a boy, then she used a frying pan to cook and ate the heart of a man, reported Metro.

The child told that, “The brains turned to be much more tasty while the heart of a man was ‘too sweet’.”

The girl is accused of running away from home and helping to murder and dismember Alexander Popovich.

The girl has confessed stabbing the man. Then she opened his abdomen with a knife because she always wanted to see what was inside there.

Arkady Zverev girl’s friend, used an axe to behead their victim and chop off his arms. Then they put the head in the microwave oven.

The girl is below the age of criminal responsibility and will not face charges, law enforcement officials have said.

However, Zverev – who confessed to killing Popovich – is to be charged with murder and dismembering a corpse. He described the child as his ‘girlfriend’ to police.