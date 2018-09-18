Zulfi Bukhari appointed as special assistant to PM on overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Zulfi Bukhari was appointed as a special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Tuesday, according to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s official Twitter account.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as His Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.

The London-based businessman is a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, the prime minister has instructed Bukhari to prepare a detailed report on overseas Pakistanis.

Furthermore, Bukhari will also monitor matters pertaining to contribution of overseas Pakistani to the dam fund, sources further said. —INP