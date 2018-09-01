Your typing speed can reveal Parkinson’s disease

Web Desk: New research has found a person’s typing speed can reveal early signs of Parkinson’s disease, reported Daily Mail.

Parkinson’s disease is an illness that affects the part of your brain that controls how you move your body. Parkinson’s disease symptoms include muscle rigidity, tremors, and changes in speech and gait. After diagnosis, treatments can help relieve symptoms, but there is no cure.

A person’s way of pressing different keys indicates if he is suffering from hand tremors, a symptoms of the condition. It is one of the most early sign of Parkinson’s disease. About six years before a person is diagnosed with this disease.

For the study, the team examined 76 people for nine months. 27 of them had a mild form of the condition that did not need to be treated with medication. 15 were found to have hand tremors, but it did not mean they had Parkinson’s.

A programmed was installed in each participant’s at-home computer keyboards to be able to monitor how fast they typed.According to report, their typing speed was compared against the standard frequency of a Parkinson’s patient’s hand tremor, which is 4-to-6 Hz.