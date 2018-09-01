Your typing speed can reveal Parkinson’s disease

Web Desk: New research has found a person’s typing speed can reveal early signs of Parkinson’s disease, reported Daily Mail.
A person’s way of pressing different keys indicates if he is suffering from hand tremors, a symptoms of the condition. It is one of the most early sign of Parkinson’s disease. About six years before a person is diagnosed with this disease.
For the study, the team examined 76 people for nine months. 27 of them had a mild form of the condition that did not need to be treated with medication. 15 were found to have hand tremors, but it did not mean they had Parkinson’s.
A programmed was installed in each participant’s at-home computer keyboards to be able to monitor how fast they typed.According to report, their typing speed was compared against the standard frequency of a Parkinson’s patient’s hand tremor, which is 4-to-6 Hz.