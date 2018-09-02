“Young officers will be encouraged to work for Railways’ betterment,” Rashid

Islamabad: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says Pakistan Railways’ financial condition will be improved soon with the help of effective marketing.

Railway Minister was addressing a news conference in Lahore today. He said more attention is being given to freight to boost Railways’ finances.

He said, ‘Young officers will be encouraged to work for betterment of Railways.’

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad asked the contract officers who are getting high salaries to leave their jobs within one week themselves.

‘Effective measures will be taken to improve the living standard of Railways employees and new residences will be built for them,’ added Sheikh Rashid.

He said that work will be done in double shifts at the Railways Carriage Factory Islamabad and Locomotive Factory Risalpur to overcome shortage carriages and locomotives.

Railways Minister said, “Corruption cases in Railways are being sent to NAB for probing.”