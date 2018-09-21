Youm-e-Ashur being observed today across the country

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram, is being observed today across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Alam, Zuljinah and Taazia processions are being taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen are highlighting the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure security of mourning processions and majalis.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to ensure law and order situation.— Radio Pakistan