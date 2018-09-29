World’s first flying car is on sale, how much it costs?

Web Desk: Are you bored with traveling by road? Then it is a good news that you will soon be able to buy the world’s first practical flying car. ‘Transition’ is all set to hit the market in 2019. But the pre-booking for the flying car will start by as soon as next month, reported India Times.

It will be a sleek and sporty two-seater that engulf two fold-able wings enabling it to take off from the road as and when required.

The top speed is limiting to 100 mph for a total flying range of 400 miles. On road, the speed drops to the highway limits. It runs on auto-motives gas. The gas powers both the Rotax engine used for flying and the hybrid-electric motors for driving.

The project was currently under development by Terrafugia.

How much it costs?

The standing price, the ‘Transition’ can only be owned by those willing to shell out upwards of $300,000 (Rs 2.17 crore). But if you think about it, flying has never been very pocket-friendly for humans.

It is safe?

A big challenge with all the man-made flying objects has always been to assure the safety of both the object as well as those around it. Terrafugia claims to have taken care of it by appointing an air-frame parachute on the Transition along with a sizeable crumple zone, airbags, advanced avionics and even rear-view cameras.

How can fly it?

There is surely one question popped in your mind that can you drive it by driver’s license? Will technically no. This is also mentioned on the Terrafugia website which clarifies the need of a Sport Pilot Certificate to fly the Transition.