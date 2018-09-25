Working out too much can be risky

Web Desk: Overdoing anything is bad, working out until you feel the burn in one of them. Getting the maximum out of your workouts is important, but you should know your limits.

There is level when workout gives you harm rather than good. Sometimes it is better to leave workout and go home. Working out until you destroy your muscle fibers, the contents of the muscle fibers damage your kidneys, you go into kidney failure, and you die is another totally different thing. Dying from a workout should be purely rare case.

Rhabdomyolysis is a rare but possible risk from overdoing it occurs when working out or doing some form of potentially muscle damaging exercise. Rhabdomyolysis may be caused by injury or any other condition that damages skeletal muscle.

The symptoms of rhabdomyolysis are muscle pain and weakness, brown or dark red urine, weakness, muscle stiffness and other problems with urination. Other problems that may occur with this disease are fatigue, joint pain, seizures.

Rhabdomyolysis can happen to anyone from beginners to pros if they push themselves too hard or they try a new type of exercise. A new, tough workout even if you are fit is a big shock for your body, so take things slowly and watch what your body is telling you.