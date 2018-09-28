Woman provokes husband to murder waitress to eat her flesh

Web Desk: Cannibalism has been around for a while that leads people to eat human flesh. This unusual appetite can have horrifying consequences.

A 43-year-old cannibalism woman Natalia Baksheeva, is believed to have eaten around 30 people and also pushed her husband to murder a waitress, reported Deccanchronicle.

The police found steamed and frozen human remains in the kitchen of couple. Natalia faces 15 years in prison if convicted.

Police also found a jar of pickled remains and 19 slices of skin. Natalia incited her husband to murder the woman who she thought was flirting with him. The husband stabbed the waitress. Then Natalia dismembered her body and took selfies with severed parts.

Natalia also confessed consuming 30 victims in the past 30 years.

Victims were allegedly women lured by the couple after being found on dating websites.