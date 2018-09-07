Why you should not use air hand dryers?

Web Desk: Experts ask to ban air hand dryers from hospital toilets because they blow bacteria around the room. A new study also found that using paper towels significantly reduces the risk of germs being spread between sick patients, reported Deccanchronicle.

According to the researchers, high levels of dangerous bacteria can cause blood poisoning, pneumonia and gastroenteristis when dryers were used.

The research concluded that air hand dryers spread five times more germs than paper towel, on the floor, so it should be taken out from hospitals.

The researchers said, “When people use a jet-air dryer, the microbes get blown off and spread around the toilet room. In effect, the dryer creates an aerosol that contaminates the toilet room, including the dryer itself and potentially the sinks, floor and other surfaces, depending on the dryer design and where it is sited.”

The research team looked at two toilets in each of three hospitals in the UK, France and Italy and found five times more bacteria on the floor when air dryers were in use compared to paper towels, and significantly more in the air, dust and surfaces of the room.