Why Fawad Khan is a real life hero for his wife?

Web Desk: Every hero has 2 phases in his life. One is professional and second one is personal life. Fawad Khan is one of the top rated heroes in Pakistani showbiz and highly paid actor of Pakistan. But before the beginning of his professional life, he was an ordinary guy having crush in school. At the age of 16, he fell in love with the Girl name Sadaf in school.

Fawad had a crush on Sadaf but he was not confident enough to ask her so he started using social media for chatting purpose. When Fawad met with an accident Sadaf asked him about his health through his friends. He became hopeful that she might also have feelings. After some time they met each other and Fawad proposed her within the week of their meeting.

Fawad loved her so much that he used to wait for her outside the college as they were enrolled in different colleges. Fawad decided that Sadaf is the love of her life and he wants to spend his whole life with her and she is perfect match for him. But Sadaf was not ready because it was their teenage life so she wanted to enjoy that and she didn’t think of getting married to him. But after 3 to 4 years she said yes as Fawad kept expressing her.

Fawad started his career as a singer and actor but Sadaf parents were not happy by his profession. In order to convince them, Fawad started doing nine to five job. This effort made Sadaf parents agreed and they approved the marriage proposal. The couple got married on 12 November, 2005 after their university graduation.

Fawad and Sadaf know each other from years and have great understanding. Fawad says, that whatever status he has today is all because of the support of her wife. The way Sadaf handles all the negativity and other issues are just amazing. He thinks that Sadaf is truly a blessing for him.

Sadaf says that she is labeled as actor’s wife and people generally say that she can do anything by using this power of Fawad.

The couple has an amazing bonding with each other and has a cute family of 4 members. Together, Fawad, Sadaf, Ayaan and Elayna make a very lovely family and we hope that they stay same forever.