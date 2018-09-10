Why Barack Obama was kicked out and banned from Disneyland?

Web Desk; Former US president Barack Obama shared his experience in Disney land when he visited there for the second time.

The 44th US president said that he was once kicked out of Disneyland for smoking while abroad an amusement ride, reported Deccanchronicle.

During addressing a rally in California on Saturday, Obama shared a funny story about his past, that he was forced to get out of the theme park for smoking on a ride in college.

Obama said, “The incident happened when I visited Disneyland for the second time. I was a student at Occidental College when I returned to the area to attend a Kool & the Gang concert and started smoking while taking a ‘Gondola ride’ at the amusement park.”

He was not only escorted out of the part but also banned from it.