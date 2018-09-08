Which movie you should watch this weekend?

Web Desk: Cinemas are almost full on weekends as people enjoy spending weekend in watching movies with family and friends.

Recently, many movies hit the cinemas and doing well on box office. Have a look at the movies you can watch this weekend.

Stree

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror-comedy movie ‘Stree’ has earned Rs 60.39 crore IND, which is super impressive for a film. The movie is considered as a lottery for its investors. ‘Stree’ received positive reviews by the critics.

Stree’s collections are sure to go down as new releases hog theatres. But whatever its lifetime business, it has done way more than even the most optimistic trade analysts were hoping for.

Nun

Nun released in Pakistan on Friday. It is the fifth installment in the Conjuring universe and is a spin-off of The Conjuring 2. The movie apparently have an upper hand over the other.

It features the demonic nun, the primary antagonist of The Conjuring 2, that was such a huge source of trouble for Lorraine Warren in the movie. The Nun is set in the 1950s, in a Romanian monastery. The Conjuring 2 has done well in the past and its success will impact The Nun’s performance at the ticket counters and will pull people to the theatres.

Laila Majnu

The cast of the movie features new names and the film might find it a little tough to face competition. The film is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and PI Pictures. Sajid Ali has co-written the screenplay with his brother Imtiaz Ali.

The film is based on the classic Laila Majnu story written by mediaeval Persian poet Neẓāmi Ganjavi. The reviews are nothing impressive either.

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2

If you haven’t watched this movie yet, then this is the time to must watch it. JPNA 2 was directed by Nadeem Baig, The movie is about boys’ friendship. Bad situations reunite them with their long-lost friend, who is hell bend on suicide. The conflicts on the movie involve money, love and Indo-Pak politics arise.

Parwaaz Hai Junoon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon is a Pakistani aerial combat-war romantic film. The cast features Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Amir, Kubra Khan, Alamdar Khan, Marina Khan etc.