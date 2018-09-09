Water shortage basic issue of country: Chairman WAPDA

Islamabad: Chairman Water and Power Development Authority, Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain says water shortage is one the basic issue of the country and the incumbent government has capability to resolve it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is serious in constructing new dams and the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan are taking keen interest in this regard.

The Chairman WAPDA said work on Diamer Bhasha Dam can start in middle of next year if the required funds are available.