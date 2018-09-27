Video: Hilarious trailer of Virat Kohli will leave you confused

Web Desk: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli posted a teasers and posters for trailer The Movie. But wait, you are not intrigued to know that Trailer was really about? By the way, it is not actually a movie, but it was a campaign for his apparel brand Wrogn.

Virat Kohli shared the Trailer on Twitter. He captioned it, “We did put the right date on the poster, it’s just that we decided to release it on the #Wrogn date. So, without further ado, here is #TrailerTheMovie. Check it out while I prepare my Oscar acceptance speech.”

Watch the Trailer

In the trailer, Virat did many unexpected things that are out of movie heroes but Virat does it all in a self-aware way.

The trailer begins with a heavy voice narrating the plot and we see Virat walking against the backdrop of an explosion. He poses on a building overlooking a city in ruins, poses with guns and also pretends to be in a car chase. Aliens, mad terrorists, evil supervillains, dinosaurs and even zombies are attacking the world here. If this was a trailer for a Hollywood action movie a few years ago, one would buy it all. But the trailer is just so aware of itself that you know it’s all done in good jest.