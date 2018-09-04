US State Secretary to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on a visit to Pakistan.

He will be accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford.

The American delegation will hold formal negotiations with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his team.

The US officials are also scheduled to hold meetings with senior political and military leadership.

The meetings will provide an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views and try to improve ties.