US considering to restore Pakistan’s security funds: report

A prominent US daily “The Washington Times” says election of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan offers Washington with a rare window to reset relations with its critical ally.

In a report, the daily said after democratic transition of power in Pakistan last month, some of President Trump’s top advisers argue that the time is ripe for Washington to begin restoring the military aid for Pakistan that was cut at start of the year.

The daily quoted a former US ambassador to Pakistan as saying that the recent cutting of US security funds to Pakistan was absolutely terrible decision.— Radio Pakistan