US congratulates Alvi on swearing in as new President

“The United States and the American people congratulate Dr. Arif Alvi on his swearing in as the new President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” a statement issued on Sunday said.

The United States looks toward working with Pakistan to advance our shared interests, such as regional peace, stability, and prosperity. NNI