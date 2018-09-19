UNHCR hails Pakistan plan to grant refugees citizenship

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has hailed the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s pledge to grant citizenship to around 1.5 million Afghan refugees and Bengalis who were born in Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson of the agency in Pakistan, the UNHCR welcomes the statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan about granting citizenship to the Afghan children born in Pakistan.

He said the UNHCR will continue to closely work with the government of Pakistan on these issues in the coming weeks.