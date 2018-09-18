UK willing to support Pakistan in money laundering issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the hope that bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom will emerge as a multi-faceted strategic partnership.

Talking to British Home Secretary Sajid Javid, the Prime Minister acknowledged the United Kingdom’s development assistance has played important role in Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

During the meeting, they also discussed a wide range of issues of common interest, including counter terrorism, organized crimes, human trafficking, money-laundering and asset recovery.

The British Home Secretary stated that his government was willing to support and extend full cooperation to the Government of Pakistan in these areas.

He also underscored the need to enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.