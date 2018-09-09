Two tunnels on Havelian-Thakot becomes operational under CPEC

Islamabad: Two long tunnels at Havelian-Thakot section of Karakorum Highway have been operationalized, under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Project Manager of China Communications Construction Company, Zhu Jiangfan told media in Islamabad, that these two, out of six tunnels, have been made operational at a very difficult track.

He said work on the remaining tunnels is in final stages and would be completed with in stipulated time.

The Project Manager informed that the total lengthen of these tunnels is over ten kilometers which would be completed at a cost of about one point three billion dollars. More than one hundred eighteen kilometer road divided into three sections is also being constructed under this project.