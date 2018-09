KARACHI: Tortured dead bodies of a man and woman were found in FB area in the wee hours of the Sunday. The killing seems to be honor killing case.

According to rescue source, 22-year-old, Umair,son of Aalam Sher, and Asmat, 20, daughter of Shabir, were found tortured in FB area at a house.

The bodies were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. -PPI