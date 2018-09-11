Twinkle Khanna wishes to ban all her films

Web Desk: Smart, sassy and witty actress Twinkle Khanna turns everything into sarcasm. While asked about her personal life or her opinion on any issue, she always gives smart answer.

Twinkle’s flop acting career was the reason that she hadn’t featured in many Bollywood movies and decided to get married. She failed as an actress but become a successful writer. Apparently, Twinkle herself doesn’t like watching her own films, and she knows she wasn’t the best when it comes to acting. In fact, she wants her all films to be banned.

She was even asked which of her films she would want to be remade. She replied, “I haven’t given a single hit in fact. I think that all my films should be banned so that no one can watch it.”

The big day is here-Book launch jitters and hoping my little satellite reaches Mars safely! Catch it live on Facebook #PyjamasAreForgiving pic.twitter.com/jq1E22A9S5 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 7, 2018

On the work front, Twinkle’s new book ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving’ has been launched.