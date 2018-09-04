Trump says U.S. supports Argentina, backs its efforts with IMF

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States supports Argentina “during this trying time” and backs its engagement with the International Monetary Fund as it tries to overcome its economic woes.

“I have confidence in (Argentine) President (Mauricio) Macri’s leadership, and I strongly encourage and support his engagement with the International Monetary Fund to strengthen Argentina’s monetary and fiscal policies to tackle the country’s current economic challenges,” Trump said in a statement outlining a call he held earlier with Macri.–Reuters