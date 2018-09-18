Top 7 brand logos which have secret meaning

Web desk: A logo is important because it reveals brand identity, it distinguishes it from the competitors and facilitates brand loyalty. A good logo should also convey a hidden message.

There are secrets of some logos which are known worldwide.

AirBnb

The internet service Airbnb, that people use to find places. THEIR logo is the symbol of ‘belonging’. The symbol itself is a combination of four simple symbols: a head represents people, a location icon represents place, a heart for love and then an A for Airbnb.

Trip Advisor

The American company allows customer to choose best place to stay at, best restaurant to dine in and interesting place to visit. Trip Advisor logo looks like an owl which means knowledge and wisdom and both eyes have different colors, green and red. Green means they should go and red stands for definitely not.

Master Card

Their logo represents color psychology of red and yellow. Red stands for bravery, passion and for actions and yellow stands for prosperity. Master Card thinks these qualities are important for people who want to become rich that’s why both colors meet in middle.

Dell

Dell, the American company which makes computers, has logo which has the slanted “E” symbolized Michael Dell’s wish to “turn the world on its ear” which means to change something in an unusual way. And separately, “to turn (something) on its ear” which means turning something upside down.

National Geographic

National Geographic, popular magazine and channel that broadcasts documentaries, made its logo a yellow rectangle, which symbolizes a door which means open the door of knowledge about science, culture and nature. Yellow was chosen as a color because it represents the color of sun that shines over the entire world and is the source of energy and power.

Sub Way

The Subway logo makes use of dark, crisp greens in order to convey the idea of freshness as well as bright yellows to convey positivity and flavor. The arrows at the beginning and last of the word Subway means entrance and exit to the subway. This way, the company demonstrates that with Subway you can eat… on the subway

Mozilla Firefox

The popular web browser has a fox on its logo that rounds the whole planet. But what if we tell you that there is red panda in the logo. The thing is “firefox” is the English translation of Chinese name “red panda”. In this manner, company wants to give message that how unique they are and they also adopted 2 red pandas and took responsibility of their lives.

Source: Brightside