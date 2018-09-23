Home / Sports / Cricket / Ton-ups Rohit, Dhawan crush Pakistan in Asia Cup

Sharma notched 119-ball 111 not out for his 19th one-day hundred while Dhawan made a 100-ball 114 for his eighth century as the pair put on 210 for the opening stand -- second best in all India-Pakistan one-day internationals.