Exhausted Londoners hoping to take a rest from their busy schedules are being offered an alternative to coffee breaks: a sleep pod where they can grab some shut-eye for ?15 ($20) an hour.

Inspired by Japanese capsule hotels, Pop & Rest in London’s trendy Shoreditch area boasts four “sleep pods” – rooms with dark walls and a lavender aroma to aid relaxation, each supplied with ear plugs and an eye mask.