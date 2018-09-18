Three students, teacher electrocuted to death in Mansehra school

MANSEHRA: Three students and a teacher were electrocuted to death at a school here on Tuesday.

According to police, a teacher of a private school was hosting the national flag with iron pipe during morning assembly in Kawai area of Mansehra when it touched a high voltage electricity dangling wires over the school building.

The three students rushed to save their teacher, but they too received electric shocks and died on the spot.

The students who were identified as Noman, Bilal and Asif were students of fourth, fifth and eighth grade respectively.

The police and local residents rushed to the school.

The police have started investigation into the incident. —APP