Three injured in firing incident in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three people were injured in a firing incident in the Peshawar Judicial Complex on Saturday.

According to police sources, the assailant had entered the premises through a gate of the excise office and opened fire on a man, however the assailant’s target remained safe.

Three innocent men including, Advocate Yousuf Riaz and an employee of the complex’s canteen sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Police sources said old enmity was the key reason behind the attack.The injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.

—PPI