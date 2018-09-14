Three cops martyred, two injured in Pishin blast

QUETTA: At least three Levies Force personnel were martyred while two others received injuries in remote control bomb blast near Pishin’s Bypass area of Balochistan on Friday.

According to Levies sources, remote control explosive devices were attached with motorbike and was parked near Pishin’s Bypass, which was exploded through a remote control when Assistant Commissioner (AC) Barshore’s vehicle was passing frome there.

As a result, three Levies personnel were martyred while two others including a driver Amanullah received serious injuries.

Security forces reached the site and shifted the dead bodies and injured to nearby hospital. The martyred were identified as Asmatullah, Abdul Baqi and Jaffar Khan.

Assistant Commissioner Barshore was not in his vehicle when the blast occured.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area and started search to arrest suspects. Further probing was underway.—APP