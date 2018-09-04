Three alleged militants killed in police encounter

KARACHI: Three alleged militants belonging to a banned outfit were killed during a police encounter in Ittehad Town area of the metropolis on Tuesday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off and information of intelligence authorities, law enforcement agencies’ personnel regarding the presence of militants at their alleged hideout in Ittehad Town, contingents of police conducted a targeted operation.

On seeing the law enforcers, the suspects resorted to firing; however the police returned fire and gunned down three terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.They were identified as Zubair, aged 23, Faisal Rasheed, 30 and Ahmed, 22.

Police also recovered weapons, explosives, suicide jackets and ball bearings from the spot. Police sources further said that two of the three terrorists killed during the shootout were suicide bombers.

The bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. —PPI