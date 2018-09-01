Three alcohol bottles recovered from Memon’s hospital room

KARACHI: At least three bottles of alcohol and cigarettes were recovered from the room of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shaejeel Memon during the surprise visit of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar at a private hospital in Karachi.

The top judge went to Memon’s room and found the bottles after which he asked “where the attorney general is?”

When inquired, Memon said that he has nothing to do with the bottles.

The chief justice also visited Jinnah Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) where he met with the patients.— NNI