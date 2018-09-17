This new bandage can be a painless alternative for stitches

Web Desk: Stitches can fix injuries but it can be painful for you. Luckily, the good news is that even the deepest and the most serious wounds can be closed using this less painful alternative, reported Dailymail.

Scientists invented a new kind of bandage made from gold and silk which can help mend wounds without the pain. It is activated when heat from a laser shines on it causing it to bond to the skin and can withstand seven times more pressure than stitches.

Without piercing the skin, the bandage can simply be pulled off once the cut has healed. This thin strip has gold nanorods which are 10000 times thinner than human hair and convert laser into heat.

This heat activates structural changes in silk and tissue which makes it bond to the skin and help the wound heal. This will also reduce the risk of infections as this doesn’t involve needle-work.