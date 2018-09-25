This is the difference between passport and visa

Web Desk: The most used words while travelling abroad are ‘passport’ and ‘visa’. One needs these two things for travelling outside country. Every year, every country sees its passport ranking according to its power. Basically, how many countries you need to obtain a visa to travel to on a certain passport.

In 2018, the Singapore citizens are holding the most powerful passport in the world. while the Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst in the world for international travel.

Pakistani passport holders are eligible to visit 33 countries without visa, or with visa on arrival.

What is passport?

The passport is a document that the national government to a citizen of the country. It is a document that are used to identify a person and contains information like a person’s name, date of birth, gender, address and birth place. A passport identifies the holder of the document.

For Pakistanis, the green passport needs to renewed every 5 to 10 years.

What is Visa?

It is an official permission that a certain country needs to grant passport holder of another country before their visit to the former country. Visa temporarily allows the holder to travel to a country. The visa is usually stamped on a passport but sometimes, it can be a separate document too.

Types of Visa

1. Tourist visa: A country grants a tourist visa to a visitor for touristic travel purposes.

2. Transit visa: A transit visa is issued to a person if he or she is travelling through a certain country and not staying there. A transit visa is usually valid for 5 days or less (depends on the country that serves as a transit point) and is granted if a person is passing through a second country to reach a third destination.

3. Business visa: Businessmen who wish to travel to a country for commercial activities are granted a business visa.

4. Temporary worker visa: This category of visa is for workers who are temporarily employed in a foreign country.

5. Student visa: As the name says, a student visa is for students who go to study in a foreign country.