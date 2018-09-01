This Bugatti replica made out of 1 million Legos

Web Desk: This is Lego’s creation, the company has managed to put money where its Lego mouth is.

Lego managed to create a 3,300-pound of a Bugatti Chiron with the help of 1 million Lego blocks. It has a go-cart brake system and the power steering of an ATV. This model is so accurate, you’d fooled into thinking you’re looking at the real thing from a distance.

It can even manage a speed of up to 18mph (28.97 kph), and comes equipped with real Bugatti Chiron wheels.

“This life-size model is a first of its kind in so many ways, and with it, we wanted to push the boundaries of our own imagination,” Lena Dixen, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing at the Lego Group, said in a statement, reports CNN.

Using 339 types of Lego Technic elements, the team behind this creation connected all the blocks by hand without using any glue.

That said, it is also made up of material that’s non plastic: 3D-printed gears, two batteries and a steel frame. But, hey. Who the hell is complaining?