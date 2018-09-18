These people believe their deceased loved ones come back as animals

Web Desk: Different people have different ways of dealing with their deceased loved one and bring comfort in their life come in different forms. Like some have special song, photos or scent.

But there are many people who believe their deceased loved one’s returned in the form of an animal.

Grandmother came back as a heron

Krissi Foskett was staring at the water when a beautiful heron appeared, it was the moment she was remembering her grandmother. She also heard her saying, stop being silly, Krissi. Now herons appear when she feeling down or stressed to give her comfort.

Husband returned as robin

Gill O’Neil lost her husband due to cancer. Now she believes that her husband came back as a robin. She told Daily Mail, “There is a saying: ‘A robin appears when a loved one is near,’ and I truly believe that has been the case with Phil.”

Now when she needs advise or thinks about him a robin almost always appear.

Mother back as Stag

Jenny Smedley from UK was upset for losing her mother. She was about selling her home. One day, while walking around in her garden she spotted a huge stag, when she looked at it she felt a feeling, could not describe. She believed it was her mother’s way of telling her not to sell her home. So she decided to stay put.

Source: Deccanchornicle