These innovations can be expected from future smartphones

Web Desk: One of the most fascinating technological device of the present time is smartphone. These little digital devices have become an integral element of our daily lives, to a point that we can’t imagine being away from them even for a few hours, let alone the very idea of doing that for days or weeks.

Take a look at how mobile phones are transforming at present what the future hold for us.

The veritable future phones

These phones have largely become a modern-day relic. The devices are going to change dramatically with increasing technological interventions. These changes include, transparent display holographic imaging etc.

A display to play with

It is a mobile phone with water-drop-sized notch. It will have a curved screens with edge displays and in-display fingerprint sensors.

Cutting-edge technologies, a work-in-progress

It includes Artificial Intelligence. Currently it is limited to certain facets of the phone such as camera. This technologies will further be used to enhance the overall performance certain players are also engaged in R&D of specialized processors and accelerates to help trickle down these features to cost-effective mobile phones.

Unplugged and longer battery life

Scientists are working to increase the battery capacity. Soon, nearly, all phones will support fast-charging capabilities and battery life will substantially increase.

Source: Deccanchronicle