These funny ‘Invisible Challenge’ started a prank fest globally

Web Desk: Is there anything more joyful than pulling a prank on your siblings and capturing their panicky reactions?
A latest prank has now taken over social media, which is called ‘Invisible Challenge’. The trick is to make someone believe that they are invisible. People all around the world sharing videos of the pranks they are playing on their siblings.
In a clip of American magician Justin Willman, fakes a ‘magic trick’ on a man, making him believe that he is invisible. Watch video.
Convincing a dude he’s INVISIBLE. (from #MagicForHumans now streaming on @netflix) pic.twitter.com/lAmffsY7D7
— Justin Willman (@Justin_Willman) September 9, 2018
Watch some more videos
I highly recommend that everyone turns their siblings invisible HAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/SK4jLw7cNa
— DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) September 6, 2018
here it is. she doesn’t believe it at first, but when she does.. #invisibleprank pic.twitter.com/odqpxRJP0p
— al (@alissalackk) September 1, 2018
Guys, you have to watch all the way through 😂 we did the invisible challenge and it worked!! Don’t mind the messy house, the joy of having a billion siblings 😅 but otherwise enjoy the video and feel free to share it 😂😂 #invisibleprank pic.twitter.com/As5uxBZg6A
— Haley Centamore (@Haleyann2298) September 10, 2018
#invisiblechallenge on my little cousin. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wych8eG1rE
— Mabel (@mabeesss) September 10, 2018