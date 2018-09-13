These funny ‘Invisible Challenge’ started a prank fest globally

Web Desk: Is there anything more joyful than pulling a prank on your siblings and capturing their panicky reactions?

A latest prank has now taken over social media, which is called ‘Invisible Challenge’. The trick is to make someone believe that they are invisible. People all around the world sharing videos of the pranks they are playing on their siblings.

In a clip of American magician Justin Willman, fakes a ‘magic trick’ on a man, making him believe that he is invisible. Watch video.

Watch some more videos

I highly recommend that everyone turns their siblings invisible HAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/SK4jLw7cNa — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) September 6, 2018

here it is. she doesn’t believe it at first, but when she does.. #invisibleprank pic.twitter.com/odqpxRJP0p — al (@alissalackk) September 1, 2018