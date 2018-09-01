These 8 Atif Aslam songs will take you on romantic ride!

Web Desk: Pakistani talented singer Atif Aslam is well-known for his romantic songs. His songs are in Urdu, Hindi and has also sung in Bengali. Atif Aslam has put many awards to his name for his singing. With his melodious voice, he definitely takes the listeners to as romantic world.

Atif Aslam’s passion for singing was the biggest influence in his singing career. Though inspired by many Artists, he named Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as his favourite singer.

Must listen these romantic songs of Atif Aslam.